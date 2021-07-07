Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,162.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,683 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 27.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

