Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $227,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.