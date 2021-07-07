Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $39,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

