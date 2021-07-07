Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,719 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of STAG Industrial worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.