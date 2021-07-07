Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Carter’s worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 53,245 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

