Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 828 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $319.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.48 and a 1 year high of $320.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

