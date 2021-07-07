WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.71.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

