Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Decreased by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 3.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,898,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,919. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

