Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,268. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $130.90 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

