Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,400 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -451.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

