Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,629. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

