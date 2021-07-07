Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAR. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,718,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,541,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,419,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,246. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.