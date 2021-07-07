Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 34,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

