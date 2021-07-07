Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MON. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,645,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,475. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

