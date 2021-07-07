Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,774,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,703,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVOK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

