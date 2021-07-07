William Jackson Buys 14,000 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14).

William Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,750 ($62.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £137.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

