William Jackson Buys 14,000 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14).
William Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).
Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,750 ($62.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £137.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60).
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.
