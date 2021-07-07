Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Major Shareholder Sells $245,511.81 in Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 241,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

