Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

