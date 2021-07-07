Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. 12,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

