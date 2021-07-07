Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,573. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

