Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOLWF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

WOLWF opened at $27.94 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

