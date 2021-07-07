Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,719.03

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,719.03 ($48.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($51.22). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,850 ($50.30), with a volume of 88,213 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,719.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

