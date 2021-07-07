Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Hits $6.82 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.82 billion and $186.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $34,737.60 or 1.00067414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007622 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 196,375 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

