Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

XBC traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

