Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.38.

XBC stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.44. 1,176,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,414. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

