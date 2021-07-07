XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.83. 570,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,524,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after buying an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

