XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,772 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.