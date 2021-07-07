XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 184,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

