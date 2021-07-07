XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,640 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,640 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.