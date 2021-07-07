XTX Topco Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

