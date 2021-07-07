Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

YTRA stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

