YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $140,709.77 and approximately $35.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 5% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.81 or 0.06792102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.55 or 0.01511082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00404915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00155469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00645766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00414139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00341397 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

