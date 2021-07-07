Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,844 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

