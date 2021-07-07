Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 772,018 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.