Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.