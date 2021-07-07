Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.14 EPS

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. BRP has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

