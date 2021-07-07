Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,856. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.