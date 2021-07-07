Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,856. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.