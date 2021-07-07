Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 43,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,233. The firm has a market cap of $975.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

