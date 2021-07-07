Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,996. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

