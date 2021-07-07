Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $250.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

