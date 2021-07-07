Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

