Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 174,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,724,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

