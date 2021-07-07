Zacks: Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akumin.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKU shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

