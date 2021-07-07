Zacks: Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

INM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ INM opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

