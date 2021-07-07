Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.80. Baidu posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $8,833,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $22,835,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 289,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,978,000 after buying an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $186.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.49. Baidu has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.