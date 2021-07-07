Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,574. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $706.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

