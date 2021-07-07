Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $216.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $929.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPI traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,043. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

