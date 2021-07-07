Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,048. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

