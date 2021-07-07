Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

PAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 147,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $824.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

