Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 871,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,056. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

